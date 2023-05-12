Queensbury and Schuylerville drew No. 2 seeds on Friday for the upcoming Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament.

Queensbury, a state finalist last year in Class B, is the second seed in Class C this spring. It’s an unusual grouping for one of the area’s biggest schools, but the Spartans fell 26 students short of the cutoff number for Class B.

The Spartans are seeded behind No. 1 Burnt Hills despite having won four straight sectional titles. Coach Dave Huth said a points system was used for seeding and Queensbury came up short of points. The weather kept the Spartans from playing all of their games, including a scheduled non-leaguer against Burnt Hills.

“It kind of adds more fuel to the fire for us,” Huth said. “It is what it is. We’re going to use that to get us ready. You can’t overlook anybody in this tournament. We’ve got to stay focused on what we’ve got to do.”

Queensbury, the Foothills Council champion (8-0 league, 12-1 overall), hosts No. 7 Albany Academy in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Also in Class C, Glens Falls drew the fourth seed and welcomes No. 5 South Glens Falls.

Schuylerville got the second seed in Class D and will host seventh-ranked La Salle in a Monday quarterfinal. Hoosick Falls, the fourth seed, will host No. 5 Greenwich in another quarterfinal that same day.

Saratoga Springs is seeded fourth in Class A and gets a home game on Monday against Guilderland. The breakdown of classes left only three teams in the Class B bracket.

Championship games will be held at Schuylerville on May 24 and 25.

Section II Girls Lacrosse Class C Quarterfinals — Tuesday 1. Burnt Hills, bye 5. South High at 4. Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m. 6. Averill Park at 3. Scotia, 4:30 p.m. 7. Albany Academy at 2. Queensbury, 4:30 p.m. Class D Quarterfinals — Monday 8. CCHS at 1. Cohoes, 4:30 p.m. 5. Greenwich at 4. Hoosick Falls, 4:30 p.m. 6. Johnstown at 3. Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m. 7. La Salle at 2. Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.