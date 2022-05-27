Spartans fall in semifinals

BALLSTON SPA — Ballston Spa pulled away with five goals in the second quarter and six in the third for an 18-6 victory over Queensbury in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament on Friday.
The Spartans' season ended at 10-8. Ballston Spa moves on to face top-seeded Niskayuna in the championship game on Tuesday at Shaker.
John Serina led a balanced Scotties attack with four goals. Michael Deutsch scored twice for Queensbury. Gage Berube made 17 saves in goal.
