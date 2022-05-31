Spartans advance in regionals with late-night victory

ACCORD — Queensbury took another step forward in the postseason with a 15-10 victory over Warwick in a Class B state regional semifinal on Tuesday at Rondout Valley High School.

Brigid Duffy scored six goals as the Spartans improved to 15-0 this season and won their 29th straight game dating back to last year. The game started 2 1/4 hours late because of a heat-related delay in an earlier game. The Spartans were not expected back home until well after midnight.

Queensbury moves on to face John Jay in the state regional final on Saturday at Hendrick Hudson High School (12:30 p.m.). The winner of that game goes to the state final four in Cortland the following weekend.

The Spartans’ game on Tuesday didn’t start until 8:40 p.m. on a hot day.

“It was about more than lacrosse tonight,” coach Dave Huth said. “It was all the factors we had to face — the heat, the long bus ride, we weren’t sure what time we’d play ... That’s a lot of adversity for high school girls to face. They showed our true colors. They really gutted it out.”

The Spartans got contributions from a numbers of players. Kady Duffy scored three goals while Kendra Ballard and Meredith Montgomery had two each. Lindsay Bauer made eight saves in goal.

Huth said Warwick clogged up the middle and made it difficult for Queensbury to drive the net one on one.

“We had to create more space for our players,” he said. “We had to work to get open.”

Saturday will bring yet another long bus trip for the Spartans — Hendrick Hudson, in Montrose, is a three-hour bus ride from Queensbury.

Class B Regional Semifinal Queensbury (15-0);8;7 — 15 Warwick;2;8 — 10 Goals-Assists Queensbury: Kady Duffy 3-0, Delaney Donohue 1-2, Brigid Duffy 6-2, Kaitlyn Barton 1-2, Kendra Ballard 2-0, Bayley Duffy 0-1, Meredith Montgomery 2-1. Warwick: Keira Mangels 2-0, Jillian Zeigler 2-0, K. Larney 6-0. Goalies-saves: Lindsay Bauer (Q) 8; Lily Mahoney (W) 11.

