South High's Orion DeLisle named to all-state small school boys lacrosse fifth team

South Glens Falls senior midfielder Orion DeLisle was recently named to the all-state small-school fifth team in boys lacrosse.

South High also placed senior attack Trey Marcil and junior defenseman Addison Willis on the small-school honorable mention list. Other local all-state honorable mentions were freshman attack Hansen Peck and junior midfielder Otto Bolduc of Schuylerville, and attackman Michael Marinello and goalie Nicholi Halse of Stillwater-Mechanicville, both juniors.