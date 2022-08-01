 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South High's Orion DeLisle named to all-state small school boys lacrosse fifth team

South Glens Falls senior midfielder Orion DeLisle was recently named to the all-state small-school fifth team in boys lacrosse.

South High also placed senior attack Trey Marcil and junior defenseman Addison Willis on the small-school honorable mention list. Other local all-state honorable mentions were freshman attack Hansen Peck and junior midfielder Otto Bolduc of Schuylerville, and attackman Michael Marinello and goalie Nicholi Halse of Stillwater-Mechanicville, both juniors.

In large school lacrosse, Queensbury seniors Stephen Deutsch and Jack Conway — an attackman and midfielder, respectively — were honorable mention.

