Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls and runner-up Schuylerville both placed five players on the first team of the All-Foothills boys lacrosse team, which was announced this week.
Jack Walter, Peyton Viger, Justin Lary, Willis Addison and Trey Mallette of the Bulldogs all made the first team. Ollie Bolduc of Schuylerville, a 68-goal scorer, made the first team along with teammates Landen Cumm, Otto Bolduc, Dan Carozza and Connor Battle.
Queensbury's Ethan Kelsey was also named to the first team.