Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls and runner-up Schuylerville both placed five players on the first team of the All-Foothills boys lacrosse team, which was announced this week.

Jack Walter, Peyton Viger, Justin Lary, Willis Addison and Trey Mallette of the Bulldogs all made the first team. Ollie Bolduc of Schuylerville, a 68-goal scorer, made the first team along with teammates Landen Cumm, Otto Bolduc, Dan Carozza and Connor Battle.

Queensbury's Ethan Kelsey was also named to the first team.

All-Foothills Boys Lacrosse First Team Player;Pos;School Ollie Bolduc;A;Schuylerville Ryan Hoyt;A;Johnstown Jack Walter;A;South High Peyton Viger;OM;South High Landen Cumm;OM;Schuylerville Otto Bolduc;OM;Schuylerville Ethan Kelsey;SSDM;Queensbury Noah Murdock;SSDM;Scotia Justin Lary;LSM;South High Dan Carozza;LSM;Schuylerville Willis Addison;Def.;South High Connor Battle;Def.;Schuylerville Tyler Osterhout;Def.;Amsterdam Bryce Layton;Goal;Scotia Trey Mallette;Face;South High Second Team Hudson DeLisle;A;South High Dylan Bzdell;A;Scotia Michael Deutsch;A;Queensbury Brayden Shattuck;OM;Queensbury Ian Reynolds;OM;Queensbury Lucas Doherty;OM;Glens Falls Jackson Merritt;SSDM;Amsterdam Kole Dominique;SSDM;Amsterdam Logan Layton;LSM;Scotia Noah Hillaboe;LSM;South High Andrew Carpenter;Def.;Schuylerville Brandon Frank;Def.;Johnstown John Attardo;Def.;South High Dennis Brady;Goal;South High Martin Flanders;Face.;Schuylerville Honorable Mention Glens Falls: Aidan Gormley, Jake Burns, Aidan Harrington, Gavin Williams. South High: Dylan DiCaprio, Maxwell Maziejka, Nick Manning. Queensbury: Ryan Sokol, Chase Baker. Hudson Falls: Dalton Hogan. Schuylerville: Corbin Clements. Johnstown: Jordan Fox, Andrew Lake, Ben Stramezzi, Vincent Ecker. Amsterdam: Chris Tilley. Scotia: Ryan Gaynor.