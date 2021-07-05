South High leads way on Foothills boys lax all-star team

Section II champion South Glens Falls leads the way with six players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council boys lacrosse all-star team.
Midfielders Trey Marcil and Phil Viger, long-stick midfielder Jayden Derush, goalie Alex Germain, defender Joe Johnson and attacker Logan Carruthers all made the first team from South High. The Bulldogs won the Class C title with a 15-14 victory over La Salle.
Queensbury placed four players on the first team — defenders Alex Cooper and Zach Cunningham, short-stick defensive midfielder Gabe Jacobs and attacker Connor White. Class D runner-up Schuylerville has two players on the first team — attacker Carson Griffin and midfielder Reid Rockhill.
