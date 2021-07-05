 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South High leads way on Foothills boys lax all-star team
0 comments
top story

South High leads way on Foothills boys lax all-star team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Section II champion South Glens Falls leads the way with six players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council boys lacrosse all-star team.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Midfielders Trey Marcil and Phil Viger, long-stick midfielder Jayden Derush, goalie Alex Germain, defender Joe Johnson and attacker Logan Carruthers all made the first team from South High. The Bulldogs won the Class C title with a 15-14 victory over La Salle.

Queensbury placed four players on the first team — defenders Alex Cooper and Zach Cunningham, short-stick defensive midfielder Gabe Jacobs and attacker Connor White. Class D runner-up Schuylerville has two players on the first team — attacker Carson Griffin and midfielder Reid Rockhill.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News