South High leads way on Foothills boys lax all-star team

Section II champion South Glens Falls leads the way with six players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council boys lacrosse all-star team.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Midfielders Trey Marcil and Phil Viger, long-stick midfielder Jayden Derush, goalie Alex Germain, defender Joe Johnson and attacker Logan Carruthers all made the first team from South High. The Bulldogs won the Class C title with a 15-14 victory over La Salle.

Queensbury placed four players on the first team — defenders Alex Cooper and Zach Cunningham, short-stick defensive midfielder Gabe Jacobs and attacker Connor White. Class D runner-up Schuylerville has two players on the first team — attacker Carson Griffin and midfielder Reid Rockhill.

Foothills All-Stars FIRST TEAM Player;Pos.;School Connor White;Attack;Queensbury Logan Carruthers;Attack;South High Carson Griffin;Attack;Schuylerville Joe Johnson;Def.;South High Alex Cooper;Def.;Queensbury Zach Cunningham;Def.;Queensbury Alex Germain;Goal;South High Alex Bzdell;Faceoffs;Scotia Jayden Derush;LSM;South High Reid Rockhill;Mid.;Schuylerville Trey Marcil;Mid.;South High Phil Viger;Mid.;South High Gabe Jacobs;SSDM;Queensbury SECOND TEAM Brian Donlon;Attack;Glens Falls Zach Bowen;Attack;Schuylerville Stephen Deutsch;Attack;Queensbury Lucas Burridge;Def.;Scotia Conor Northrop;Def.;Glens Falls Willis Bickford;Def.;South High Will Center;Goal;Glens Falls Colin Garry;Goal;Schuylerville Jack Conway;Faceoffs;Queensbury Cyrus Guillet;LSM;Glens Falls Cameron Lemp;Mid.;Scotia Dylan Butler;Mid.;Queensbury Orion DeLisle;Mid.;South High Alex DiCaterino;SSDM;Amsterdam HONORABLE MENTION Nate Scarincio (SGF), Jake Ring (SGF), Andy Welch (Am), James Shatas (Am), Scott Miller (QHS), Carter Bogdan (Am), Dylan Anselment (GF), Ryan Welch (Am), Dan Conway (QHS), Will Cormie (SGF), Tyler Duell (QHS), Nathan Bohm (Am).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0