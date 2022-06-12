South High leads all-Foothills boys lax team

Seven players from league champion South Glens Falls earned first-team status on the 2022 Foothills Council boys lacrosse all-league team.
Midfielders Orion DeLisle and Peyton Viger, attacker Trey Marcil, defender Addison Willis, short-stick defensive midfielder Richie Anderson, long-stick midfielder Justin Lary and faceoff specialist Trey Mallette were all named to the first team from South High.
Queensbury's Stephen Deutsch (attack), Jack Conway (midfield) and Scott Miller (defender) also made the first team. Schuylerville's Hansen Peck made the first team at attack.