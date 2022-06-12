 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South High leads all-Foothills boys lax team

  • 0

Seven players from league champion South Glens Falls earned first-team status on the 2022 Foothills Council boys lacrosse all-league team.

Midfielders Orion DeLisle and Peyton Viger, attacker Trey Marcil, defender Addison Willis, short-stick defensive midfielder Richie Anderson, long-stick midfielder Justin Lary and faceoff specialist Trey Mallette were all named to the first team from South High.

Queensbury's Stephen Deutsch (attack), Jack Conway (midfield) and Scott Miller (defender) also made the first team. Schuylerville's Hansen Peck made the first team at attack.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spartans fall in semifinals

Spartans fall in semifinals

Ballston Spa pulled away with five goals in the second quarter and six in the third for an 18-6 victory over Queensbury in a Class B semifinal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News