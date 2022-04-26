 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South High lax beats Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Orion DeLisle and Jack Walter each scored four goals Tuesday night to lead South Glens Falls to a 14–7 Foothills Council boys lacrosse victory over Glens Falls.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-0.

Ian Collins and Jack Motsiff each had two goals for Glens Falls.

Check back later for a full story.

South High 14, Glens Falls 7

Glens Falls;4;1;2;0 — 7

South High (7-0, 7-0);5;4;1;4 — 14

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Ian Collins 2-0, Jack Motsiff 2-0, Aidan Murphy 1-1, Gavin Williams 1-1,Hudson McTiernan 1-0, Durant Poole 0-1, Aiden Gormley 0-1.

South High: Jack Walter 4-1, Orion DeLisle 4-0, Trey Marcil 3-2, Hudson DeLisle 2-4, Trey Mallette 1-0, Vinnie Cooper 1-0, Peyton Viger 0-2.

Goalies-saves: Sully Pirozzolo (GF) 17, Brady Dennis (SGF) 10.

