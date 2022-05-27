South High earns return trip to Class C championship

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Trey Marcil scored seven goals as South Glens Falls cruised to an 18-6 victory over Foothills Council rival Glens Falls on Friday.

The victory sent the second-seeded Bulldogs back to the Class C championship game of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament. South High will face Burnt Hills, the top seed and the fourth-ranked team in the state, on Tuesday at Shaker (5 p.m.).

South High, which went unbeaten in the Foothills this year and is ranked 12th by the New York State Sportswriters Association, won last year’s Class C final, 15-14 over La Salle. The Bulldogs have a younger team this year.

“This team is good in their own right,” South High coach Matt Germain said. “They’re a good group of guys, they’re playing good ball right now, and we’re where we want to be. We’ve got a chance to play in the sectional championship, and we feel pretty good about that.”

Hudson DeLisle and Jack Walter each scored three times. The Bulldogs took an early lead and held onto it all the way, later cementing the game with eight third-period goals.

“We had a long layoff, about 10 games between games, so it was good to come out right from the beginning,” Germain said. “We knew they’d give us a good game because it’s a rivalry game. I’m proud of the boys for their effort today.”

Brady Dennis was solid in goal for South High and Trey Mallette was strong on faceoffs, especially in the second half.

“Their faceoff guy, he’s given us problems this year,” Germain said. “We knew faceoffs would be a big part of the game, as they always are. It’s all about possession and faceoffs. Our guy was feeling it … he had a great day at the X.”

Aidan Murphy led Glens Falls with three goals.

Class C Semifinal Glens Falls;1;2;2;1 — 6 South Glens Falls (15-0);4;3;8;3 — 18 Goals-Assists South High: Hudson DeLisle 3-4; Trey Marcil 7-3; Jack Walter 3-1; Orion DeLisle 2-1; Andy Bryne 1-1; Peyton Viger 1-2; Addison Willis 1-0. Glens Falls: Hudson McTiernan 0-2; Aidan Murphy 3-0; Ian Collins 2-1; Durant Poole 0-1; Jack Motsiff 1-0.

