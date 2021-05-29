South High claims Foothills boys lacrosse title

South Glens Falls came into this boys lacrosse season with 12 seniors who weren’t going to miss their last chance to play together.
A team that might have been good last spring, had there been a season, hasn’t wasted the opportunity to reach new heights this spring. The Bulldogs beat Queensbury 12-7 on Friday to clinch their first Foothills Council title.
Coach Scott Comstock said he knew they’d be good on the first day of practice.
“I walked off the field shaking my head, thinking, this is the best roster in our history,” he said in a phone interview.
“I know some programs struggled to get all their boys committed this spring. I think the commitment for our seniors to all play, to really practice hard and be committed to the team, stands out. It all started the first day of practice. Everyone showed up and everyone showed up to play.”
The success has been a long time coming. When South High beat Queensbury 18-8 earlier this season, it was the Bulldogs’ first boys lacrosse win over a Spartans team since 2005.
Queensbury took a 1-0 lead in Friday’s rematch, but the Bulldogs quickly regrouped and had a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We knew (Queensbury would) come out hard,” Comstock said. “Trey Marcil, he must have won 90 percent of the faceoffs in the first half. He was consistently winning faceoffs, and ... we’ve got an amazing defense. To go up 6-2 let us relax a little bit.”
Five players scored two goals apiece for the Bulldogs — Logan Carruthers, Phil Viger, Will Cormie, Josh Sanders and Nate Scarincio. It’s been that way for South High for most of the season.
“I’d hate to be the coach that has to play against us,” Comstock said. “You can’t scheme against what we do. We’ve got a lot of assisted goals. The guys are always looking to make one more pass, always looking for each other. Five players with two goals, that’s what this team is all about.”
The Bulldogs are balanced in goal, too. Alex Germain and Erik Reynolds split time as the goalies in Friday’s win.
The Bulldogs are 9-0 in Foothills play and 9-1 overall, having lost only to Saratoga of the Suburban Council. They’ll try to add a sectional title as a Class C team later in June.
“If we continue to play smart lacrosse and play unselfishly, and play good team defense, there’s absolutely no reason why these guys can’t be Section II champions this year,” Comstock said.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
