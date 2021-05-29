South High claims Foothills boys lacrosse title

South Glens Falls came into this boys lacrosse season with 12 seniors who weren’t going to miss their last chance to play together.

A team that might have been good last spring, had there been a season, hasn’t wasted the opportunity to reach new heights this spring. The Bulldogs beat Queensbury 12-7 on Friday to clinch their first Foothills Council title.

Coach Scott Comstock said he knew they’d be good on the first day of practice.

“I walked off the field shaking my head, thinking, this is the best roster in our history,” he said in a phone interview.

“I know some programs struggled to get all their boys committed this spring. I think the commitment for our seniors to all play, to really practice hard and be committed to the team, stands out. It all started the first day of practice. Everyone showed up and everyone showed up to play.”

The success has been a long time coming. When South High beat Queensbury 18-8 earlier this season, it was the Bulldogs’ first boys lacrosse win over a Spartans team since 2005.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury took a 1-0 lead in Friday’s rematch, but the Bulldogs quickly regrouped and had a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.