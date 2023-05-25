Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LATHAM — Despite getting three goals apiece from Dylan DiCaprio and Jack Walter, the South Glens Falls boys lacrosse team ended its season with a 14-10 loss to Burnt Hills.

It was the second straight loss in the Class C final of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament for the Bulldogs.

South High (14-3) had jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Spartans scored six straight goals — all by different players — to end the first quarter and never trailed again.

Vincent Cooper, Hudson DeLisle, Noah Hilleboe and Peyton Viger also scored for the Foothills Council champion Bulldogs, who were the No. 1 seed. Brady Dennis made 10 saves in goal, and Viger had a pair of assists.

Burnt Hills (10-8), the second seed, were led by Jackson Frame's four goals and two assists. Colden Swisher and Shane McClernan each added three goals for the Spartans, who also got single goals from Lucas Donahue, TJ Tullock, Cody Sharp and Santino Mareno. Noah Pickard had eight saves.