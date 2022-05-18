 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

South Glens Falls wraps up undefeated Foothills title

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14,
QUEENSBURY 8

Foothills Council, Tuesday

Queensbury (8-3, 9-7);4;1;0;3 — 8

South Glens Falls (12-0, 14-0);3;5;3;3 — 14

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Stephen Deutsch 3-0, Michael Deutsch 2-0, Jack Conway 2-3, Aidan Bleibtrey 0-2, Ryan Sokol 1-0.

South Glens Falls: Hudson DeLisle 0-1, Trey Marcil 1-4, Jack Walter 5-1, Orion DeLisle 3-1, Peyton Viger 3-1, Vinnie Cooper 2-0, Richie Anderson 0-1, Justin Lary 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Brady Dennis (SGF) 14; Gage Berube (Q) 1; Alex Testani (Q) 2; Jack Dickerson (Q) 5.

Faceoffs: Queensbury 14, South Glens Falls 12.

Notes: South Glens Falls finished the regular season 14-0 and 12-0 in league play, capturing their second straight Foothills Council title.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News