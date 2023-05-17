South Glens Falls and Schuylerville received No. 1 seeds Wednesday for the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament.
Queensbury, meanwhile, is seeded third in Class B and scheduled to host Amsterdam in a quarterfinal game Friday at 5 p.m. The winner faces either Ballston Spa or Troy at the higher seed in the semifinals on Monday at 5 p.m.
South High (13-2), which edged out Schuylerville for the Foothills Council last week, is the top seed in Class C. The Bulldogs, whose 34-game league winning streak was snapped last week in a 9-8 overtime loss to Schuylerville, was the Section II runner-up to Burnt Hills last year after winning the title in 2021.
South High is scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m. at home in a semifinal against either Glens Falls or Averill Park.
Glens Falls, the No. 4 seed in Class C, hosts Averill Park on Friday at 5 p.m. at Morse Athletic Complex. Defending champ Burnt Hills and Scotia meet in Monday's other semifinal.
Schuylerville (15-1), whose only loss of the same came against South High last month, drew the No. 1 seed in Class D. The Black Horses are pursuing their second straight Section II title, after defeating Stillwater-Mechanicville 18-8 in last year's title game.
The Horses are scheduled to host either Greenwich or Johnstown in the semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m. The Witches are the fourth seed and scheduled to host Johnstown in a quarterfinal on Friday at 5 p.m.
Stillwater-Mechanicville is the second seed in Class D, and is scheduled to host Monday's 7 p.m. semifinal against either Hoosick Falls-Tamarac or Voorheesville.
Championship games are set for Shaker High School on May 25 and 26.