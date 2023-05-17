South Glens Falls and Schuylerville received No. 1 seeds Wednesday for the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament.

Queensbury, meanwhile, is seeded third in Class B and scheduled to host Amsterdam in a quarterfinal game Friday at 5 p.m. The winner faces either Ballston Spa or Troy at the higher seed in the semifinals on Monday at 5 p.m.

South High (13-2), which edged out Schuylerville for the Foothills Council last week, is the top seed in Class C. The Bulldogs, whose 34-game league winning streak was snapped last week in a 9-8 overtime loss to Schuylerville, was the Section II runner-up to Burnt Hills last year after winning the title in 2021.

South High is scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m. at home in a semifinal against either Glens Falls or Averill Park.

Glens Falls, the No. 4 seed in Class C, hosts Averill Park on Friday at 5 p.m. at Morse Athletic Complex. Defending champ Burnt Hills and Scotia meet in Monday's other semifinal.

Schuylerville (15-1), whose only loss of the same came against South High last month, drew the No. 1 seed in Class D. The Black Horses are pursuing their second straight Section II title, after defeating Stillwater-Mechanicville 18-8 in last year's title game.

The Horses are scheduled to host either Greenwich or Johnstown in the semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m. The Witches are the fourth seed and scheduled to host Johnstown in a quarterfinal on Friday at 5 p.m.

Stillwater-Mechanicville is the second seed in Class D, and is scheduled to host Monday's 7 p.m. semifinal against either Hoosick Falls-Tamarac or Voorheesville.

Championship games are set for Shaker High School on May 25 and 26.

Section II Boys Lacrosse Class B Quarterfinals — Friday 1. Niskayuna, bye 5. La Salle at 4. Columbia, 5 p.m. 6. Amsterdam at 3. Queensbury, 5 p.m. 7. Troy at 2. Ballston Spa, 5 p.m. Class C Quarterfinals — Friday 1. South Glens Falls, bye 5. Averill Park at Glens Falls, 5 p.m. 3. Scotia, bye 2. Burnt Hills, bye Class D Quarterfinals — Friday 1. Schuylerville, bye 5. Johnstown at 4. Greenwich, 5 p.m. 6. Vooheesville at 3. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, 5 p.m. 2. Stillwater-Mechanicville, bye