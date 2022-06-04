Schuylerville's boys lacrosse season ends in regionals

LATHAM — Briarcliff put on a clinic of sharp passing and patient execution Saturday morning, almost before Schuylerville could react.

The result was a 14-2 loss for the Black Horses in a Class D regional boys lacrosse final at Shaker High School, ending Schuylerville's season at 14-5 overall.

"We knew coming in that they were a team that moved the ball really well," Black Horses coach Morgan Cornell said. "They don't have just one kid who can put it in the back of the net, and they showed it. It was a real fast-paced game."

"We didn't execute our offense well, we didn’t possess the ball well, we were making stupid turnovers — and they made us pay," junior midfielder Otto Bolduc said. "They're a good team. We had to play our best game if we wanted to stay with them, we just didn't bring it like we were supposed to."

The Section I champion Bears (17-4), ranked fourth in the state in Class D, maintained long, patient possessions, moved the ball smoothly and found openings for shots on goal. They strung together six unanswered goals in the second quarter to open a 10-0 halftime lead and cruised from there.

University of Richmond-bound Jackson Ricciardi scored four goals and dished out four assists, and Elliot Jones and Brandon Rispoli added three goals each.

"We kind of had big eyes to start," Cornell said. "Once we started to settle in defensively, we started looking a lot better, we started to get better possessions. All in all, the entire game, the boys just grinded — they worked hard and that's all you can ask for as a coach."

Nate King and Hansen Peck scored fourth-quarter goals for the No. 8-ranked Black Horses, a young team that starts four freshmen — Peck, attack Ollie Bolduc, defenseman Connor Battle and goalie Asher Harrison — and a sophomore in defenseman Drew Carpenter. Only three seniors start for Schuylerville: Zach Bowen on attack, Ryan Peck on defense and faceoff middie Reid Rockhill.

That means most of the Horses' lineup should return for another run at a berth in states next year — armed with lessons learned from Saturday's loss.

"I think, what we'll take away from it is that, getting out of Section II is one thing," Cornell said, "but then we'll always have Section IX or Section I, and it's a different pace of lacrosse — it's faster-paced, it's a little bit more physical. So the biggest thing is to remember what it was like, and in the future, on my end, to schedule a game or two during the regular season against a Section I team, so the guys can be familiar with it before we get out of Section II."

"(We'll have to) keep a fire in us because we have a lot of young returning guys," Otto Bolduc said. "They have to get used to playing in big games, because they're young — get used to the atmosphere and bring it every time. … There's good chance we'll see (Briarcliff) next year."

Class D Regional Final Briarcliff (17-4);4;6;4;0 — 14 Schuylerville (14-5);0;0;0;2 — 2 Goals-Assists Briarcliff: Jackson Ricciardi 4-4, Elliot Jones 3-4, Brandon Rispoli 3-0, Lucas Proctor 2-1, Shane Dean 1-0, Luke McCann 1-0, Alex Kirshembaum 0-1, Timothy Isola 0-1. Schuylerville: Nate King 1-0, Hansen Peck 1-0. Goalies-saves: Harrison Winger (B) 5; Jameson Wong (B) 2; Henry Cavanagh (B) 1; Asher Harrison (Sch) 9.

