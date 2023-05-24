SCHUYLERVILLE — When Macey Koval took the pass from teammate Lauren King, she headed to the left of the Cohoes goal.

Dodging a defender with a spin move, Koval raised her stick and dumped the ball into the net with 19 seconds to spare in the first overtime, lifting the Schuylerville girls lacrosse team to a thrilling 11-10 Class D championship victory Wednesday.

It was the Black Horses' third straight Section II title, and fifth of the six Class D titles contested since the class was started in 2017. Schuylerville (13-6) advances to play Bronxville-Briarcliff in the regionals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

For Koval, the Black Horses' standout senior midfielder, her fifth and final goal of the game was a blur.

"I can't even remember, it was adrenaline," Koval said, after the all of the celebrations and team photos. "I just brought (the ball) down — we had a set play in mind, but I saw the opening, so I just took it and I went."

"The adage, 'Winners want the ball when the game is on the line,'" Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd said. "We didn't want to force a shot and miss like we did on our first try in overtime… and I think she knew that, and got herself the better angle on the spin for the second shot."

The Black Horses had led 7-2 at halftime, but top-seeded Cohoes roared back into the game in the second half, outscoring Schuylerville 8-1 to seize a 10-8 lead with 5:46 left in regulation behind the hot goal-scoring of Carli O'Hara and Quincy Hytko. O'Hara finished with four goals and Hytko added three.

"In the first half, we controlled a little bit more of the pace of the game, which was what we wanted," Lloyd said. "And in the second half, they changed their offensive game plan and they had a couple of girls step up huge… they turned it around. That kind of ball control took us out of the fast game that we wanted to play."

In the final minutes, the Horses called time out to take a few breaths and prepare for a final rush.

Schuylerville's Peyton DeLisle scored with 2:18 left to pull the Horses within 10-9. DeLisle scored three goals for the Horses.

With 1:51 to play in regulation, Koval scored the tying goal off a turnover and Schuylerville held the Tigers at bay to send the game into overtime.

"The main thing that we get from our coaches is take a deep breath, the game is ours, control the controllables and play how we play," Koval said of the timeout.

"I think we lost (composure) for a little bit," Lloyd said. "We lost control of the emotions and we let a play or a call we didn't agree with or a momentum shift, start to dictate us, and that's not championship-level play."

In overtime, Schuylerville possessed the ball in the Cohoes end, but turned it over. However, when the Tigers tried to clear, they missed a pass, and King — one of several seniors on the squad — scooped up the loose ball, wheeled toward the goal and dished off to Koval for the game-winner.

"Credit to my attackers — our attacking swarm defense is what made that overtime possession ball happen," Lloyd said. "They were able — even though we didn't come up with the initial draw — to get us the possession back."

"It feels great — it was a crazy game," Koval said. "We were expecting a tough game, and that's what we got. I'm glad the way my team played and I couldn't be any more proud of them."

Class D Championship Schuylerville;7;3;1 — 11 Cohoes;2;8;0 — 10 Goals-assists Schuylerville: Macey Koval 5-1, Peyton DeLisle 3-0, Star Pflieger 2-0, Emily Tavares 1-1, Anika Buff 0-1. Cohoes: Carli O'Hara 4-0, Quincy Hytko 3-1, Madisyn Bullock 1-2, Maria Frank 1-0, Shae Fontaine 1-0. Goalies-saves: Keegan Long (S) 9; Hannah Bullock (C) 13.