SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville picked the right time to put it all together.
Playing what coach John Bowen said was their most complete game of the season, the top-seeded Black Horses cruised past second-seeded Johnstown 16-2 in the Class D final of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament on their home field Friday night.
Schuylerville (16-1) hosts Section I champion Briarcliff in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was a good night for all those pieces to come back together,” Bowen said, referring to a couple of players returning from recent injuries. ”Seeing the way they fit was special.”
Awards ceremony pic.twitter.com/7yakkdQ4Zh— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 25, 2019
It was the second straight ‘D’ sectional title for Schuylerville.
“I think it’s one of five teams in school history, dating back to the ‘50s, that has actually gone back to back as sectional champs, so it’s certainly exciting for the guys and the school community in general,” Bowen said.
It was clear from the beginning Schuylerville had the upper hand. It had a supermajority of possession and led 5-0 after the first quarter and 11-0 at halftime. But it’s not as if Black Horses goalie Riley Tavares (7 saves) wasn’t tested. He had four saves at halftime, including one just before the buzzer.
“Riley had some big stops,” Bowen said. “We also had some real nice off-ball assisting from the defense. Certainly what Riley did is the pivot point, but the other six guys around him did a nice job supporting him all throughout the first half.”
“It was just communication,” Tavares said. “We just kept grinding the whole time. We just wanted to keep up what the offense did on the other half.”
Offensively, the Black Horses were stellar in finding each other coming off picks and screens and cutting to the goal. They assisted 14 of the 16 goals.
Kyle Burnham goal for Schuylerville. pic.twitter.com/D5MiVfqAej— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 24, 2019
“One of the biggest things coach wants us to do is keep your eyes up when you’re dodging because you’re most likely going to draw a slide, and that guy will be wide open,” said Drexel-bound senior midfielder Justin Carte (three goals, three assists) If the two-slide comes, the guy on the other side can shoot it.”
Junior midfielder Kyle Burnham led a balanced scoring attack with four goals and two assists. Seth Mattice chipped in with three goals and an assist, while Noah Rourke had two goals and four assists.
Once the lead got to 12 goals — which it did just 1:03 into the third quarter — it became running time, and Schuylerville maintained the 12-goal cushion for the entire second half.
Schuylerville’s 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/8cjqCO07qd— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 24, 2019
Carte said it felt wonderful to repeat.
“It’s very special,” he said. “I knew coming back that we’d have a good group, and I’m happy we got it done.”
