ALBANY — Eliza Barton scored six goals as Schuylerville beat Holy Names 16-9 to win the Class D title of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Tuesday.

Macey Koval and Sadie Tavares each scored three goals for the Horses. Olivia Stortz made four saves in goal.

Schuylerville also won sectional titles in 2017 and 2018.

