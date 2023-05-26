Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LATHAM — Ollie Bolduc scored five goals and Corbin Clements had four as Schuylerville beat Stillwater-Mechanicville 13-7 on Friday night in the Class D championship game of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament.

The Black Horses move on to face James I. O'Neill of Section IX on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the state regional semifinals. That game will be played at O'Neill High School.

The Horses (17-1) won their second straight sectional title and have won four of the last five Class D championship games.

