LATHAM — Ollie Bolduc scored five goals Friday night, and big brother Otto is just fine with that.

"It's awesome," Otto Bolduc, a senior midfielder for the Schuylerville boys lacrosse team, said of his sophomore brother. "He surpassed me a long time ago at this sport, so it's good to see. I don't mind taking the back seat for it."

With Ollie Bolduc and Corbin Clements powering the offense, the youthful Black Horses pulled away to a 13-7 Class D sectional championship victory over Stillwater-Mechanicville.

Schuylerville, which improved to 16-1, earned its second straight Section II title and fifth overall — and the Horses' fourth Class D crown since 2018.

"Schuylerville's kind of a dynasty program — we wanted to keep that trend going," Ollie Bolduc said.

Clements, a senior, finished with four goals and four assists for the Horses, who advance to play a state regional semifinal at Section IX champ James I. O'Neill, set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Otto Bolduc's satisfaction with watching his brother's performance is borne of Schuylerville's unselfish offensive philosophy. That propelled them to a six-goal outburst in the third quarter, turning a 5-2 halftime edge into a commanding 11-3 lead going into the fourth.

"Sometimes the ball sticks in our sticks, people don't move — that's when we stop scoring the ball," Otto Bolduc said. "When everyone's moving and we're moving the ball, playing unselfish, that's when we start winning games."

"I think guys just started seeing the field a little bit better," Schuylerville coach Morgan Cornell said of the third-quarter scoring surge. "I'm not taking any credit — they just started playing lacrosse the way we do, and that's sharing the ball, playing unselfishly. And they started seeing those openings that we were talking about in the beginning that they weren't seeing, and they were able to capitalize on it."

Josh Bowen sparked the third-quarter scoring early in the period, then Ollie Bolduc scored off his brother's assist, and Jack McGarrahan followed moments later. Clements and Ollie Bolduc each scored twice in the quarter.

Schuylerville also got goals from Martin Flanders Jr. — the Horses' faceoff specialist who took his second faceoff to the cage — and freshman Logan Methven. Sophomore Landen Cumm added three assists.

Asher Harrison, another sophomore, finished with 12 saves in goal.

Stillwater-Mechanicville (15-3) got three goals from Michael Marinello and two from Anthony Cocozzo.

For the Horses, the game was a marked turnaround from their May 6 contest against S-M, which Schuylerville had to pull out, 10-9.

"We didn't want to see the same thing that happened last time — we didn't want to play a close game," Otto Bolduc said. "We won the easy things — ground balls, all the simple stuff, we possessed the ball for a long time, we capitalized when we needed to. Do the nitty-gritty stuff, do all the stuff that goes unnoticed."

"We saw these guys in the regular season and they gave us a heck of a game," Cornell said. "And our prep leading up to this — guys were locked in, they were focused. It means the world and it means the world to these seniors, as well."

Added Cornell: "Something we preached to our underclassmen, because we have quite a few who play for us, is 'Listen, their time is not guaranteed for the rest of the season — fight and play for those seniors.' And they absolutely did it today, which was phenomenal to watch."

Class D Championship Still.-Mech.;1;1;1;4 — 7 Schuylerville;3;2;6;2 — 13 Goals-assists Stillwater-Mechanicville: Michael Marinello 3-0, Anthony Cocozzo 2-0, Colby Paffen 1-0, Andrew Sgambati 1-0, Marcus Robinson 0-2. Schuylerville: Ollie Bolduc 5-1, Corbin Clements 4-4, Jack McGarrahan 1-2, Josh Bowen 1-0, Martin Flanders Jr. 1-0, Logan Methven 1-0, Landen Cumm 0-3, Otto Bolduc 0-1.