Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIGHLAND FALLS — Sophomore Ollie Bolduc scored four goals and dished out three assists Wednesday night as the Schuylerville boys lacrosse team rolled to a 15-4 Class D regional semifinal win over James I. O'Neill.

The No. 10-ranked Black Horses, who improved to 18-1 overall, advance to face Section I champ Pleasantville (17-1) — the top-ranked Class D team in the state — in the regional final on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mahopac High School. The winner advances to the state semifinals on Wednesday at the University at Albany.

Corbin Clements, Otto Bolduc and Landen Cumm each had two goals and two assists for Schuylerville, which got a pair of goals from Chase DeLisle. Martin Flanders Jr. and Logan Methven also scored for the Horses, and Flanders won 18 of 23 faceoffs.

"We were a little sloppy to start, but the guys started seeing the open guys and we started clicking," Schuylerville coach Morgan Cornell said in a phone interview. "We got a lot of guys in the (score) book — we want to play unselfish, we don't care who scored a goal as long as we score, and assisted goals are even better. The guys settled into our offense and played the way we should."

Chad Haley scored three goals for the Raiders.

This is Schuylerville's second straight trip to the regional finals. The Horses lost to Briarcliff 14-2 last year.

Class D Regional Semifinal Schuylerville;8;6;0;1 — 15 O'Neill;0;0;2;2 — 4 Goals-assists Schuylerville: Ollie Bolduc 4-3, Corbin Clements 2-2, Otto Bolduc 2-2, Landen Cumm 2-2, Chase DeLisle 2-0, Martin Flanders Jr. 1-1, Logan Methven 1-0, Luke Abrami 0-1. James I. O'Neill: Chad Haley 3-0, Callahan 1-0. Goalies-saves: Asher Harrison (S), 3 saves; Chris Nastacie (S), 1; O'Neill n/a.

Wednesday's playoff scoreboard (complete) Scores from Wednesday's sectional and state regional playoff games.

This week's playoff schedule This week's sectional and state playoff schedule for Section II and VII teams. Updated to correct the location of the Salem softball game.