MAHOPAC — For the second straight year, the Schuylerville boys lacrosse team reached the Class D state regional finals.

And for the second year in a row, the Black Horses fell to a stronger downstate opponent.

On Saturday, it was No. 1-ranked Pleasantville, powered by Daniel Picart’s five goals, that rolled to a 15-5 victory over Schuylerville at Mahopac High School.

“They’re a phenomenal team,” said Black Horses coach Morgan Cornell, whose 10th-ranked team finished the season at 18-2. “But our guys didn’t bow down, they kept battling, a lot of different guys stepped up. We fell a little bit short, but I’m super proud of these guys and their effort.”

Sophomore Ollie Bolduc scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Schuylerville, which also got goals from Otto Bolduc, Josh Bowen and Landen Cumm, who added two assists for the Horses. Asher Harrison finished with eight saves.

Pleasantville (18-1) got three goals each from Owen Coleman and Shane Mueller. The Panthers pulled away from a 6-3 halftime lead.

“The biggest thing was the time of possession, they had super-long possessions,” Cornell said. “Their faceoff kid (Picart) was really good, they were able to guarantee their possessions.”