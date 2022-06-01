Schuylerville boys capture Section II title (with videos added)

LATHAM — This bunch of Horses can ride pretty well, too.

Applying some tight defensive pressure in transition — known as riding in lacrosse — Schuylerville prevented Stillwater-Mechanicville from getting untracked Wednesday.

The result was an 18-8 Class D championship victory for the Black Horses in the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament at Shaker High School.

Nate King and freshman Ollie Bolduc each scored four goals for Schuylerville (14-4), which won its third sectional title in five years and fourth overall. The Black Horses advance to Saturday's regional final against Section I champ Briarcliff, set for 10 a.m. at Shaker.

"This feels good, especially for the seniors and other kids that have been around — this is big for them," said Schuylerville head coach Morgan Cornell, whose team lost in overtime in last year's title game. "One hundred percent from the start to the end of the game, guys did their job and they did it really, really well."

"Our offense played really well, we moved the ball pretty well, so it's good confidence going into the next game," said senior attack Zach Bowen, who had three goals and three assists. "But obviously our next opponent is going to be very tough, so we have to be ready for that."

A first-half downpour did little to slow down the Black Horses' offensive flow, as they jumped out to a 7-1 second-quarter lead. King scored three goals and Bowen and Nick Abruscato added two apiece in the first half.

"Coach has always said we have to keep the ball hot," said King, a junior attack. "They ran a zone today and we kept the ball moving, and we got a lot of good looks on the crease."

Leading 9-3 at halftime, Schuylerville erupted for four goals in the first two minutes of the third quarter to blow open the game.

"It meant a lot to us coming out of halftime, knowing that it was a little closer than we expected and wanted, so we said we might as well kick it in gear in the second half," said freshman midfielder Hansen Peck, who scored two goals and dished out six assists.

"We came out hot, we kept it going, we played sound offense and we held the ball for a good amount of the game," Bowen said.

Schuylerville also slapped a vicious ride on the Red Warriors (16-2) whenever they tried to clear the ball and transition to the offensive end of the field. The Horses held 59-goal scorer Michael Marinello to two goals.

"That was the biggest thing," Cornell said. "We watched film and said, if we can work our butts off and do our best to get on the guys' hands with the poles (defensemen) and lock up those middies, we're going to make them make decisions that aren't the best — and it worked in our favor."

When S-M closed within 14-6 late in the third quarter, brothers Ollie and Otto Bolduc scored on either side of the quarter break and the Horses cruised from there.

Anthony Sgambati and Caleb Dyer each scored three goals to lead the Red Warriors, a team playing just its second varsity season.

"We have plenty of potential, plenty of talent, it's just a matter of getting that lax IQ built up so we can be in better positions and be where Schuylerville is," S-M head coach Rip Carlin said. "We showed when we had the ball and were taking shots, we were getting goals — but they had the ball a lot longer and they were taking advantage of the transition game. … The potential is limitless with this group — we just have to keep building."

Class D Championship Schuylerville (14-4);4;5;6;3 — 18 Stillwater-Mech. (16-2);1;2;3;2 — 8 Goals-Assists Schuylerville: Nate King 4-2, Ollie Bolduc 4-0, Zach Bowen 3-3, Hansen Peck 2-6, Otto Bolduc 2-2, Nick Abruscato 2-0. Stillwater-Mechanicville: Anthony Sgambati 3-0, Caleb Dyer 3-0, Michael Marinello 2-0, Colby Paffen 0-2, Marcus Robinson 0-2. Goalies-saves: Asher Harrison (Sch) 6; Nicholi Halse (S-M) 14. Notes: S-M scored an own-goal in the third quarter.

