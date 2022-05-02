 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Witches slip past Amsterdam

GREENWICH 15, AMSTERDAM 13

Foothills Council

Amsterdam 7 6 — 13

Greenwich 8 7 — 15

Goals-Assists

Amsterdam: Sydney Hoefs 7-0, Julia Dion 3-0, Annie Fedullo 1-0, Payton Hoefs 2-0.

Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 7-1, Haley Zanella 3-0, Mia Manera 1-0, Maeve Kelleher 3-2, McKenna Lydecker 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 22; Olivia Dion (Am) 9.

SCHUYLERVILLE 17, GLENS FALLS 11

Foothills Council

Schuylerville 11 6 — 17

Glens Falls 5 6 — 11

Goals-Assists

Schuylerville: Anika Buff 1-2, Ella Welsh 1-1, Alayna Wyan 1-1, Macey Koval 4-0, Star Pflieger 3-0, Eliza Barton 6-0, Sadie Tavared 1-1.

Glens Falls: Brooke Eggleston 3-0, Kate Crandall 1-0, France McTiernan 1-0, Ava Pirozzolo 4-2, Clara Avery 2-0, Cara Harrington 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Zachar (GF) 7; Ann Beldon (Schy) 4.

QUEENSBURY 26, SOUTH HIGH 2

Foothills Council

Queensbury 19 7 — 26

South Glens Falls 1 1 — 2

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Donohue 3-0, Kelsey 3-0, K Dufey 3-0, Brigid Duffy 5-0, Barton 2-0, Ballard 3-0, Traubridge 1-0, Conway 2-0, Johnston 2-0, Johnson 2-0.

South Glens Falls: Jillian Willis 1-0, Rowan DeMarco 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 7; Lindsey Bauer (Q) 1.

