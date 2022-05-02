ROUNDUP: Witches slip past Amsterdam

GREENWICH 15, AMSTERDAM 13
Foothills Council
Amsterdam 7 6 — 13
Greenwich 8 7 — 15
Goals-Assists
Amsterdam: Sydney Hoefs 7-0, Julia Dion 3-0, Annie Fedullo 1-0, Payton Hoefs 2-0.
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 7-1, Haley Zanella 3-0, Mia Manera 1-0, Maeve Kelleher 3-2, McKenna Lydecker 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 22; Olivia Dion (Am) 9.
SCHUYLERVILLE 17, GLENS FALLS 11
Foothills Council
Schuylerville 11 6 — 17
Glens Falls 5 6 — 11
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Anika Buff 1-2, Ella Welsh 1-1, Alayna Wyan 1-1, Macey Koval 4-0, Star Pflieger 3-0, Eliza Barton 6-0, Sadie Tavared 1-1.
Glens Falls: Brooke Eggleston 3-0, Kate Crandall 1-0, France McTiernan 1-0, Ava Pirozzolo 4-2, Clara Avery 2-0, Cara Harrington 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Zoe Zachar (GF) 7; Ann Beldon (Schy) 4.
QUEENSBURY 26, SOUTH HIGH 2
Foothills Council
Queensbury 19 7 — 26
South Glens Falls 1 1 — 2
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Donohue 3-0, Kelsey 3-0, K Dufey 3-0, Brigid Duffy 5-0, Barton 2-0, Ballard 3-0, Traubridge 1-0, Conway 2-0, Johnston 2-0, Johnson 2-0.
South Glens Falls: Jillian Willis 1-0, Rowan DeMarco 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 7; Lindsey Bauer (Q) 1.