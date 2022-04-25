ROUNDUP: Willis, DeMarco, Buckley lead South High

Lillian Willis scored five times and Rowan DeMarco and Addy Buckley scored four apiece as South Glens Falls defeated Amsterdam in girls lacrosse.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 17, AMSTERDAM 9
Foothills Council
Amsterdam 4 5 — 9
South High (3-2, 3-2) 5 12 — 17
Goals-Assists
Amsterdam: Syndey Huet 2-1, Summer Perry 1-0, Payton Huet 1-0, Julia Dian 2-0, Sophia Rogers 2-0, Addison Schotts 1-0, Annie Fedullo 0-1.
South Glens Falls: Lillian Willis 5-0, Rowan DeMarco 4-1, Addy Buckley 4-1, Lauren Durfey 1-0, Kate Klotz 1-0, Ava Reynolds 0-1, Jillian Willis 2-2, Veronicka King 0-1, Meghan Herlihy 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 13; Olivia Dion (Am) 16.