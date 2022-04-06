 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Williams powers South High past Greenwich; Glens Falls cruises

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14,
GREENWICH 6

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls;10;4 — 14

Greenwich;1;5 — 6

Goals-Assists

South Glens Falls: Lillian Willis 6-2, Rowan Demarco 2-1, Jill Willis 0-2, Addy Buckley 3-1, Katie Morris 1-0, Lauren Durfey 1-0, Katie Simmons 1-0, Ava Reynolds 0-1.

Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 5-0, Maeve Kelleher 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (G) 12; Natalie Keegan (SGF) 11.

GLENS FALLS 17, JOHNSTOWN 3

Foothills Council

Johnstown;1;2 — 3

Glens Falls;12;5 — 17

Goals-Assists

Johnstown: Nicole Simon 3-0.

Glens Falls: Brooke Eggleston 4-1, Ava Pirozzolo 4-4, Robin Gorton 3-1, Clara Avery 1-2, Frances McTiernan 1-2, Cara Harrington 1-0, Alex Sperry 1-0, Katherine Lieberth 1-1, Lily Mulholland 1-0, Kendall Gross 0-2, Madison Clifford 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Zachar (GF) 3; Nicole Wendolski (J) 8.

