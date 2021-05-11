ROUNDUP: White powers Queensbury past Glens Falls

QUEENSBURY 12, GLENS FALLS 2
Foothills Council
Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1) 1 0 1 0 — 2
Queensbury (2-0, 2-0) 1 6 3 2 — 12
Goals-Assists
Glens Falls: Ian Collins 1-0, Hudson McTiernan 1-0.
Queensbury: Connor White 6-2, Stephen Deutsch 3-0, Tyler Duell 1-0, Aiden Bleibtrey 1-0, Ryan Sokol 1-0, Jack Conway 0-3, Alex Cooper 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 13. Gage Berube (Q) 10, Alex Testani (Q) 0.
BALLSTON SPA 13, SARATOGA 4
Suburban Council
Ballston Spa 5 1 4 3 — 13
Saratoga (0-3, 0-3) 3 0 1 0 — 4
Goals-Assists
Ballston Spa: n/a.
Saratoga: Huck Patton 1-0, Robby Fox 1-1, Tom Bobear 1-0, Will Kiernan 0-1, Graham Allison 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Ballston Spa 8; Owen Leary (Sar) 8.