ROUNDUP: White powers Queensbury past Glens Falls
QUEENSBURY 12, GLENS FALLS 2

Foothills Council

Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1) 1 0 1 0 — 2

Queensbury (2-0, 2-0) 1 6 3 2 — 12

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Ian Collins 1-0, Hudson McTiernan 1-0.

Queensbury: Connor White 6-2, Stephen Deutsch 3-0, Tyler Duell 1-0, Aiden Bleibtrey 1-0, Ryan Sokol 1-0, Jack Conway 0-3, Alex Cooper 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 13. Gage Berube (Q) 10, Alex Testani (Q) 0.

BALLSTON SPA 13, SARATOGA 4

Suburban Council

Ballston Spa 5 1 4 3 — 13

Saratoga (0-3, 0-3) 3 0 1 0 — 4

Goals-Assists

Ballston Spa: n/a.

Saratoga: Huck Patton 1-0, Robby Fox 1-1, Tom Bobear 1-0, Will Kiernan 0-1, Graham Allison 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Ballston Spa 8; Owen Leary (Sar) 8.

Ground balls: Ballston Spa 23, Saratoga 20.

