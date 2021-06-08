 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Welsh, Pflieger power Schuylerville past Greenwich
agate

Ella Welsh scored five goals and Star Pflieger added three goals and three assists Tuesday to lead Schuylerville to a 15-3 Class D quarterfinal win over Greenwich in the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament. Eliza Barton also netted three goals for the Black Horses, who advance to host Cohoes in the semifinals on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

SCHUYLERVILLE 15, GREENWICH 3

Class D Quarterfinals

Greenwich;1;2 — 3

Schuylerville;9;6 — 15

Goals-Assists

Greenwich: McKenzie Dixon 1-1, Marley Smith 2-0, Mia Manera 0-1.

Schuylerville: Ella Welsh 5-1, Star Pflieger 3-3, Eliza Barton 3-0, Sadie Tavares 2-0, Gabby Everleth 1-0, Macey Koval 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Olivia Stortz (S) 5; Ryan Skiff (G) 13.

Next up: No. 2 seed Schuylerville is scheduled to host Cohoes on Friday at 4:15 p.m. in the Class D semifinals.

