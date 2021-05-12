ROUNDUP: Wardwell's seven goals lead Greenwich past Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

GREENWICH 16,
HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 10
Wasaren League
Greenwich 6 3 4 3 — 16
Hoo. Falls-Tam. 2 4 2 2 — 10
Goals-Assists
Greenwich: Jack Wade 1-0, Gavin Blair 3-4, Garret Wardwell 7-2, Hunter Dixson 2-3, Tyler Day 1-1, Declan Kelleher 1-0, Blake Demianeko 1-0.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: Mike Fratella 1-0, Austin Wallace 3-0, Garrett Stanelik 1-1, Ty Roadcap 3-0, Mike Plante 1-1, Deionte Ortiz 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (G) 8; James Perry (G) 2; Tanner (HF-T) 6.
