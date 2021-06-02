ROUNDUP: Walter, Wills lead South High past Johnstown

Maddy Walter scored four goals Wednesday to lead South Glens Falls to an 11-7 Foothills Council girls lacrosse victory over Johnstown.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,
JOHNSTOWN 7
Foothills Council
Johnstown;2;5 — 7
South Glens Falls;7;4 — 11
Goals-Assists
Johnstown: Emily Fleming 2-0, Taryn Ringer 2-1, Molly Memrick 3-0.
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 1-2, Lillian Willis 3-3, Maddy Walter 4-0, Jess Betts 2-0, Katie Simmons 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 15; Lindsey Lamont (J) 9.
