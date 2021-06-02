 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Walter, Wills lead South High past Johnstown
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Walter, Wills lead South High past Johnstown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Maddy Walter scored four goals Wednesday to lead South Glens Falls to an 11-7 Foothills Council girls lacrosse victory over Johnstown.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,
JOHNSTOWN 7

Foothills Council

Johnstown;2;5 — 7

South Glens Falls;7;4 — 11

Goals-Assists

Johnstown: Emily Fleming 2-0, Taryn Ringer 2-1, Molly Memrick 3-0.

South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 1-2, Lillian Willis 3-3, Maddy Walter 4-0, Jess Betts 2-0, Katie Simmons 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 15; Lindsey Lamont (J) 9.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News