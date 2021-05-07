ROUNDUP: Walter scores five times in South High win

Maddy Walter scored five goals Lauren Willis finished with four goals and three assists as South High beat Scotia by a goal on Friday in girls lacrosse.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 17, SCOTIA 16
Foothills Council
Scotia (1-1) 7 9 — 16
South High (1-1) 7 10 — 17
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Maria Nardini 10-1, Olivia Geniti 3-2, Karaline McCarthy 2-0, Rebecca Carpenter 1-1.
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 4-3, Lily Willis 2-1, Maddy Walter 5-1, Jillian Willis 3-1, Jess Betts 2-0, Paige Donato 1-1.
Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 8; Maya Westbrook (Sco) 3.
JOHNSTOWN 8, GREENWICH 4
Foothills Council
Johnstown (1-0, 1-0) 3 5 — 8
Greenwich (0-1, 0-1) 1 3 — 4
Goals-Assists
Johnstown: Taryn Ringer 2-0, Molly Memrick 3-0, Emily Fleming 1-0, Roslyn Chapin 1-0, Kalena Eaton 1-0.
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 2-0, Molly Abate 1-0, Faith Hewitt 1-0, Hayley Zannella 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 9; Lindsey Lamori (Jnt) 7.
