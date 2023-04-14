Peyton Viger and Jack Walter scored four goals each as South Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls 22-3 in Foothills Council boys lacrosse on Thursday.

Vinny Cooper and Dylan DiCaprio scored three goals each for the Bulldogs (6-0 Foothills, 6-1 overall). Brandon Luman and Hudson DeLisle had two goals apiece. Trey Mallette won 19 faceoffs.

PJ Suprenant made 10 saves for Hudson Falls.

Earlier in the week, South High was a 15-0 winner over Amsterdam. Peyton Viger scored four goals and Max Maziejka had three.