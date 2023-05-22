SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jack Walter scored seven goals and assisted on two more Monday to power South Glens Falls past Averill Park 17-4 in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Boys Lacrosse Tournament.

Hudson DeLisle and Peyton Viger each added four goals for the top-seeded Bulldogs (15-2), who advance to face No. 2 seed Burnt Hills in the finals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Shaker High School.

“We’re playing our best lacrosse at the right time,” South High coach Matt Germain said. “It was great to see us come out hot after a one-week layoff. We had a 7-0 first-quarter lead, so it was nice to see the kids jump out early.”

Trey Mallette and Justin Lary also scored for the Bulldogs, while Brady Dennis made five saves.The championship game will be a rematch of last year’s final, won by Burnt Hills.

“We played Burnt Hills earlier this season (an 8-5 loss), so we’re looking forward to the rematch,” Germain said.

SCHUYLERVILLE 15, JOHNSTOWN 6: Corbin Clements and Ollie Bolduc each scored four goals to power Schuylerville past Johnstown in the Class D semifinals.

The top-seeded Black Horses (16-1) advance to play Stillwater-Mechanicville in the Section II finals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Shaker High School, in a rematch of last year’s final, won 18-8 by Schuylerville.

Bolduc dished out five assists, Otto Bolduc added three goals, Chase DeLisle scored twice, and Jack McGarrahan and Landen Cumm also netted goals for Schuylerville. Asher Harrison made seven saves for the Horses.

Stillwater-Mechanicville (15-2) beat Hoosick Falls-Tamarac 10-4 in the other semifinal.

BALLSTON SPA 13, QUEENSBURY 1: The Spartans’ season ended in the Class B semifinals with a loss at second-seeded Ballston Spa, which advances to face top-seeded Niskayuna in Thursday’s final.

SHENENDEHOWA 9, SARATOGA 4: Mason Carroll scored four goals as the Plainsmen beat the Blue Streaks to earn a spot in the Class AA final on Friday against Shaker.