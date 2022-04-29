ROUNDUP: Tigers earn first varsity win

Hudson Falls earned its first victory as a boys lacrosse varsity program, beating Maple Hill-Ichabod Crane 18-3 on Friday. Mathew Gregiore (six goals, four assists) and Reid Horrigan (five goals) led the attack.
Trey Marcil and Orion DeLisle scored four goals each as South High beat Scotia, 15-4.
HUDSON FALLS 18,
MAPLE HILL-ICHABOD CANE 3
Non-league
Hudson Falls (0-7, 1-8);3;4;7;4 — 18
Maple Hill-Cane;1;1;1;0 — 3
Goals-Assists
Hudson Falls: Mathew Gregiore 6-4, Reid Horrigan 5-0, Dalton Hogan 2-7, Brayden Becker 2-0, Mason Watson 1-0, Gavin Suprenant 1-2, Lucien Brown 1-0, Will Coon 0-1, Caleb Hastings 0-1.
Maple Hill -Ichabod Crane: Riley Booth 1-0, Cole Dubblede 1-0, Connor Booth 1-1, Dean Selmer 0-1.
People are also reading…
Goalies-saves: PJ Suprenant (HuF) 11; D'artagnon Topler (MH) 13.
SOUTH HIGH 15, SCOTIA 4
Foothills Council, Thursday
South Glens Falls;5;0;4;6 — 15
Scotia;0;1;1;2 — 4
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Dante Bianchi 3-0, Ty Carlisle 0-2, Cameron Lemp 1-1.
South Glens Falls: Jack Walter 3-2, Trey Marcil 4-3, Hudson DeLisle 2-1, Peyton Viger 0-3, Orion DeLisle 4-1, Vinnie Cooper 1-1, Andy Byrne 1-0, Dylan DiCaprio 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Brady Dennis (SGF) 11; Bryce Layton (Sco) 17.
Faceoffs: South Glens Falls 14, Scotia 9.
BURNT HILLS 15, QUEENSBURY 6
Non-league, Thursday
Queensbury (4-1, 4-5);1;0;2;3 — 6
Burnt Hills (10-0);10;5;0;0 — 15
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Dan Collins 3-0, Stephen Deutsch 2-1, Michael Deutsch 1-0, Aidan Bleibtrey 0-3.
Burnt Hills: Kevin Carney 6-4, Shane McClernan 4-0, Colden Swisher 2-2, Jack Scalise 2-0, Nick Bailey 1-0, Rocco Mareno 0-3, Michael Frattarola 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Gage Berube (Q) 8; Alex Testani (Q) 7; Tyler Manning (BH) 4.
Faceoffs: Burnt Hills 17, Queensbury 7.