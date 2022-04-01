 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Spartans roll to second win

QUEENSBURY 28, JOHNSTOWN 0

Foothills Council

Johnstown;0;0 — 0

Queensbury (2-0, 2-0);20;8 — 28

Goals-Assists

Queensbury: Delaney Donhue 3-2, Kady Duffy 4-2, Kendall Kelsey 1-0, Sarah Johnson 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 2-1, Kendra Ballard 3-3, Kaitlyn Barton 2-3, Allie Johnson 1-0, Annabelle Trowbridge 1-0, Lilly Trowbridge 3-1, Katie Gannon 1-1, Grace Riley 3-0, Lexie Murray 1-0, Maria Conway 1-0.

SCOTIA 18, GLENS FALLS 14

Foothills Council

Scotia;8;10 — 18

Glens Falls;9;5 — 14

Goals-Assists

Scotia: Karaline McCarthy 4-0, Tia Jack 2-0, Lily Dempsey 4-0, Morgan Nichter 7-1, Lucy Crounse 1-0.

Glens Falls: Kate Crandall 2-0, Brooke Eggleston 2-1, Ava Pirozzolo 5-1, Frances McTiernan 1-0, Lily Mulholland 1-0, Cara Harrington 3-3.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Zachar (GF) 8.

