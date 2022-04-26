ROUNDUP: Spartans cruise to victory, up Foothills record to 4-1

QUEENSBURY 19, SCOTIA 1
Foothills Council
Scotia (1-6, 1-6);0;0;1;0 — 1
Queensbury (4-1, 4-4);5;8;4;2 — 19
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Dylan Bidell 1-0.
Queensbury: Stephen Deutsch 5-4, Michael Deutsch 4-2, Ryan Sokol 3-0, Jack Conway 2-2, Dan Collins 2-1, Lucas Longhitano 1-1, Brody Hamilton 1-0, Evan Wright 1-0, Aidan Bleibtrey 0-2, Max Roca 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Bryce Leyton (Sco) 7; Gage Berube (Q) 6.
Faceoffs: Queensbury 18, Scotia 5.
AMSTERDAM/B-PERTH 21,
HUDSON FALLS 15
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls (0-6, 0-7);2;2;6;5 — 15
Amsterdam/B-P (2-4);5;6;4;7 — 21
Goals-Assists
Hudson Falls: Christia Bottisti 3-2, Brady Nash 4-4, Mekhi Curry 4-0, Nate Bohm 2-2, John Carbonne 3-1, Nick Covey 5-1, Chris Tilley 0-1.
Amsterdam/B-P: Mathew Gregiore 1-3, Reid Horrigan 3-0, Dalton Hogan 5-2, Mason Watson 3-2, Will Coon 0-2, Gavin Suprenant 1-0, Brayden Becker 2-3.
Goalies-saves: Logan Suprenant (HuF) 32; Cody Hamm (ABP) 5.
Faceoffs: Amsterdam/B-P 23, Hudson Falls 14.
Notes: Hudson Falls closed within a goal in the fourth quarter, but Amsterdam/Broadalbin-Perth finished on a 7-2 run to close out the game.