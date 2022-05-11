 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: South High remains unbeaten with non-league win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10,
MT. ANTHONY (VT) 8

Non-league, Tuesday

South Glens Falls (12-0);3;1;2;4 — 10

Mt. Anthony (Vt.);2;4;2;0 — 8

Goals-Assists

South Glens Falls: Richie Anderson 1-0, Trey Marcil 4-4, Orion DeLisle 0-1, Andy Byrne 1-1, Peyton Viger 2-0, Jack Walter 2-2, Trey Mallette 0-1.

Mt. Anthony: Tyler Deboer 3-0, Cam Cummings 1-1, Henry Frechette 2-1, Lucas Lincourt 1-0, Aiden Mascarello 1-1, Nate Potter 0-3.

Goalies-saves: Brady Dennis (SGF) 15; Hayden Gaudette (MA) 25.

Faceoffs: South Glens Falls 15, Mt. Anthony 7.

Notes: South Glens Falls trailed 6-4 at halftime and 8-4 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Facing a hot Mt Anthony goalie, South High rallied to score six unanswered goals over the last 15 minutes of the game to secure victory. Trey Marcil was 10 for 10 facing off in the second half.

GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 20,
LANSINGBURGH 2

Wasaren League, Tuesday

Greenwich-Cambridge;4;6;4;6 — 20

Lansingburgh;0;1;1;0 — 2

Goals-Assists

Greenwich-Cambridge: Shane Spendiff 4-0, Brendan McClay 4-2, Gavin Blair 3-4, Garret Wardwell 1-0, Kayden MacNeil 2-0, Travis Yurschak 2-0, Deacon Schneider 1-2, Declan Kelleher 1-1, Jack Wade 1-0, Zach Price 1-0, Jacob Ziehm 0-1.

Lansingburgh: Ron Cummins 1-0, Calvin Welch 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (GC) 5.

Faceoffs: Greenwich-Cambridge 20, Lansingburgh 6.

SCHUYLERVILLE 15,
GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 5

Non-league, Monday

Schuylerville;6;3;5;1 — 15

Greenwich-Cambridge;1;2;2;0 — 5

Goals-Assists

Schyulerville: Nate King 6-0, Hanson Peck 5-1, C. Clements 3-1, Otto Bolduc 1-0, Ollie Bolduc 0-1, R. Rockhill 0-2.

Greenwich-Cambridge: Gavin Blair 2-0, Hunter Dixson 2-1, Cam Hahn 1-1, Declan Kelleher 0-1.

Goalies-saves: A. Harrison (S) 9; Owen Keech (GC) 10 .

Faceoffs: Schyulerville 14, Greenwich-Cambridge 10.

