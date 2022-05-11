ROUNDUP: South High remains unbeaten with non-league win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10,

MT. ANTHONY (VT) 8

Notes: South Glens Falls trailed 6-4 at halftime and 8-4 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Facing a hot Mt Anthony goalie, South High rallied to score six unanswered goals over the last 15 minutes of the game to secure victory. Trey Marcil was 10 for 10 facing off in the second half.