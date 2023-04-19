Dylan DiCaprio scored four goals and Trey Mallette won 20 faceoffs as South High improved to 7-0 in Foothills play with a 13-7 boys lacrosse victory over the Schuylerville Black Horses on Tuesday.

Hudson DeLisle and Peyton Viger recorded three goals each. Jack Walter had a goal and three assists. Brady Dennis made 14 saves in goal for South Glens Falls (7-1 overall).

Chase DeLisle and Ollie Bolduc both scored twice for Schuylerville (6-1, 6-1).

QUEENSBURY 14, SCOTIA 6: Bryaden Shattuck finished with four goals and an assist as the Spartans (3-2, 4-3) won a Tuesday Foothills Council road game.

Ethan Kelsey and Ryan Sokol scored three goals apiece. Jack Dickerson made six saves in the winning effort.

Dylan Bydell and Nick Lemp both scored a pair of goals for Scotia.

GREENWICH 22, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Brendan McClay (four goals, two assists) and Declan Kelleher (three goals, four assists) led the way as the Witched posted a shutout win.

Evan Merrill and Zach Price scored three goals apiece. Blake Demianenko had two goals.