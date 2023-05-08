Lillian Willis finished with six goals and one assist as South Glens Falls edged Glens Falls 16-15 in Foothills Council girls lacrosse on Monday.

Ava Reynolds (four goals, two assists), Katie Morris (two goals, one assist) and Rowan DeMarco (two goals, two assists) also had multiple-goal games. Natalie Keegan made 13 saves in the winning effort.

Piper Eddy scored four times for Glens Falls. Brooke Eggleston (three goals), Ava Pirozzolo (three goals, two assists), Mary Giblin (two goals, one assist) and Cara Harrington (two goals, two assists) also had strong games.

SARATOGA 15, QUEENSBURY 11: Carly Wise scored nine goals for the second time in the past three games as Saratoga Springs of the Suburban Council defeated Queensbury in a non-league game.

It was the Spartans’ first loss since last year’s state championship game, leaving them at 11-1 this season. The loss also ended a 22-game win streak in true road contests. Saratoga is 10-3 overall and 5-0 at home.

Janie Baringer, Allison Shamberger and Faith Britton all finished with two goals for the Blue Streaks. Jenna Amodio stopped 16 shots in the Saratoga goal.

Kady Duffy recorded four goals and an assist for Queensbury. Kaitlyn Barton scored three goals.

SCOTIA 13, GREENWICH 12 (OT): Karoline McCarthy, Tia Jack and Lily Dempsey each scored four goals as the Tartans beat the Witches in overtime.

Lizzie Marci led Greenwich with a five-goal effort. Mackenzie Dixson had three goals and two assists and Molly Abate scored twice. Cate Abate made 19 saves in goal.

SCHUYLERVILLE 21, HUDSON FALLS 2: Ava Moskos made 14 saves for the Tigers in a defeat vs. the Black Horses.

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 12, LA SALLE 4: Grace Houghton scored five times and Elizabeth DaRosa had three goals as the Wildcats won their game on Saturday against La Salle.

COHOES 12, HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 10: Jaid Kaminski scored four goals and Elizabeth DaRosa added three as Hoosick Falls-Tamarac lost to Cohoes on Friday.