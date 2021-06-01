 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: South High cruises past Amsterdam
Maddy Walter scored four goals Tuesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 20-1 Foothills Council girls lacrosse win over Amsterdam.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 20,
AMSTERDAM 1

Foothills Council

Amsterdam;0;1 — 1

South Glens Falls;15;5 — 20

Goals-Assists

Amsterdam: Sophia Rogers 1-0.

South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 2-2, Katie Simmons 2-0, Lillian Willis 1-2, Maddy Walter 4-1, Jillian Willis 2-2, Jess Betts 1-1, Paige Donato 1-0, Veronicka King 2-0, Kayla Moore 1-0, Grace Hammel 2-1, Meghan Herligy 1-0, Layla McDonald 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Natialie Keegan (SGF) 5; Jaden Gillotti (A) 4.

