ROUNDUP: South High cruises past Amsterdam

Maddy Walter scored four goals Tuesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 20-1 Foothills Council girls lacrosse win over Amsterdam.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 20,
AMSTERDAM 1
Foothills Council
Amsterdam;0;1 — 1
South Glens Falls;15;5 — 20
Goals-Assists
Amsterdam: Sophia Rogers 1-0.
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 2-2, Katie Simmons 2-0, Lillian Willis 1-2, Maddy Walter 4-1, Jillian Willis 2-2, Jess Betts 1-1, Paige Donato 1-0, Veronicka King 2-0, Kayla Moore 1-0, Grace Hammel 2-1, Meghan Herligy 1-0, Layla McDonald 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Natialie Keegan (SGF) 5; Jaden Gillotti (A) 4.
