ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten
ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten

Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury

South High’s Trey Marcil runs with the ball as Queensbury’s Ryan Sokol pursues during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday in Queensbury.

South Glens Falls won a showdown of undefeated Foothills Council boys lacrosse teams on Tuesday, scoring five goals in the first quarter and never relinquishing the lead in an 18-8 win over Queensbury.

Nate Scarincio led the Bulldogs with five goals and one assist. Logan Carruthers added three goals and two assists. It was South High’s first win over Queensbury since 2005.

The teams will meet again at South High on May 28, the last day of the regular season.

Brian Donlon and Ian Collins each scored four times as Glens Falls beat Amsterdam 13-4. Schuylerville was a 16-1 victor over Scotia.

SOUTH HIGH 18, QUEENSBURY 8

Foothills Council

South High (5-0, 5-0) 5 2 5 6 — 18

Queensbury (4-1, 4-1) 2 2 2 2 — 8

Goals-Assists

South High: Phil Viger 1-3, Logan Carruthers 3-2, Jacob Ring 2-2, Will Cormie 0-1, Orion DeLisle 1-0, Jayden DeRush 2-1, Trey Marcil 1-2, Jack Walter 1-0, Andrew Byrne 1-0, Nate Scarincio 5-1, Willis Bickford 1-0.

Queensbury: Stephen Deutsch 1-1, Connor White 4-0, Jack Conway 1-0, Tyler Duell 1-0, Aidan Bleibtrey 1-1.

Goalies-saves: Alex Germain (SGF) 13; Gage Berube (Q) 12.

GLENS FALLS 13, AMSTERDAM 4

Foothills Council

Amsterdam (0-5) 1 1 1 1 — 4

Glens Falls (2-3, 2-3) 4 2 1 5 — 12

Goals-Assists

Amsterdam: Andy Welch 2-0, Christian Bottisiti 1-0, John Carbone 1-0.

Glens Falls: Brian Donlon 4-4, Hudson McTiernan 3-3, Ian Collins 4-1, Pat Bruen 1-1.

Goalies-saves: Dom Blair (A) 8; Will Center (GF) 7; Dawson Prouty (GF) 6.

Faceoffs: Glens Falls 11, Amsterdam 7.

SCHUYLERVILLE 16, SCOTIA 1

Foothills Council

Scotia 1 0 0 0 — 1

Schuylerville 4 4 4 4 — 16

Goals-Assists

Scotia: Carlisle 1-0.

Schuylerville: Hansen Peck 5-1, Carson Griffin 5-8, Zach Bowen 5-1, Nick Abruscato 1-1.

Goalies-saves: Colin Garry (Schy) 6.

