ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten

South Glens Falls won a showdown of undefeated Foothills Council boys lacrosse teams on Tuesday, scoring five goals in the first quarter and never relinquishing the lead in an 18-8 win over Queensbury.

Nate Scarincio led the Bulldogs with five goals and one assist. Logan Carruthers added three goals and two assists. It was South High’s first win over Queensbury since 2005.

The teams will meet again at South High on May 28, the last day of the regular season.

Brian Donlon and Ian Collins each scored four times as Glens Falls beat Amsterdam 13-4. Schuylerville was a 16-1 victor over Scotia.

SOUTH HIGH 18, QUEENSBURY 8

Foothills Council

South High (5-0, 5-0) 5 2 5 6 — 18

Queensbury (4-1, 4-1) 2 2 2 2 — 8

Goals-Assists

South High: Phil Viger 1-3, Logan Carruthers 3-2, Jacob Ring 2-2, Will Cormie 0-1, Orion DeLisle 1-0, Jayden DeRush 2-1, Trey Marcil 1-2, Jack Walter 1-0, Andrew Byrne 1-0, Nate Scarincio 5-1, Willis Bickford 1-0.