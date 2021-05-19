ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten

South Glens Falls won a showdown of undefeated Foothills Council boys lacrosse teams on Tuesday, scoring five goals in the first quarter and never relinquishing the lead in an 18-8 win over Queensbury.
Nate Scarincio led the Bulldogs with five goals and one assist. Logan Carruthers added three goals and two assists. It was South High’s first win over Queensbury since 2005.
The teams will meet again at South High on May 28, the last day of the regular season.
Brian Donlon and Ian Collins each scored four times as Glens Falls beat Amsterdam 13-4. Schuylerville was a 16-1 victor over Scotia.
SOUTH HIGH 18, QUEENSBURY 8
Foothills Council
South High (5-0, 5-0) 5 2 5 6 — 18
Queensbury (4-1, 4-1) 2 2 2 2 — 8
Goals-Assists
South High: Phil Viger 1-3, Logan Carruthers 3-2, Jacob Ring 2-2, Will Cormie 0-1, Orion DeLisle 1-0, Jayden DeRush 2-1, Trey Marcil 1-2, Jack Walter 1-0, Andrew Byrne 1-0, Nate Scarincio 5-1, Willis Bickford 1-0.
Queensbury: Stephen Deutsch 1-1, Connor White 4-0, Jack Conway 1-0, Tyler Duell 1-0, Aidan Bleibtrey 1-1.
Goalies-saves: Alex Germain (SGF) 13; Gage Berube (Q) 12.
GLENS FALLS 13, AMSTERDAM 4
Foothills Council
Amsterdam (0-5) 1 1 1 1 — 4
Glens Falls (2-3, 2-3) 4 2 1 5 — 12
Goals-Assists
Amsterdam: Andy Welch 2-0, Christian Bottisiti 1-0, John Carbone 1-0.
Glens Falls: Brian Donlon 4-4, Hudson McTiernan 3-3, Ian Collins 4-1, Pat Bruen 1-1.
Goalies-saves: Dom Blair (A) 8; Will Center (GF) 7; Dawson Prouty (GF) 6.
Faceoffs: Glens Falls 11, Amsterdam 7.
SCHUYLERVILLE 16, SCOTIA 1
Foothills Council
Scotia 1 0 0 0 — 1
Schuylerville 4 4 4 4 — 16
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Carlisle 1-0.
Schuylerville: Hansen Peck 5-1, Carson Griffin 5-8, Zach Bowen 5-1, Nick Abruscato 1-1.
Goalies-saves: Colin Garry (Schy) 6.
PHOTOS: South High at Queensbury boys lacrosse
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
Boys lacrosse: South High at Queensbury
In this Series
Prep Roundup: Tuesday's high school sports stories and photos
-
ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten
-
PHOTOS: South High at Queensbury boys lacrosse
-
ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game
- 7 updates