ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls wraps up undefeated Foothills title

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14,
QUEENSBURY 8
Foothills Council
Queensbury (8-3, 9-7);4;1;0;3 — 8
South Glens Falls (12-0, 14-0);3;5;3;3 — 14
Goals-Assists
Queensbury: Stephen Deutsch 3-0, Michael Deutsch 2-0, Jack Conway 2-3, Aidan Bleibtrey 0-2, Ryan Sokol 1-0.
South Glens Falls: Hudson DeLisle 0-1, Trey Marcil 1-4, Jack Walter 5-1, Orion DeLisle 3-1, Peyton Viger 3-1, Vinnie Cooper 2-0, Richie Anderson 0-1, Justin Lary 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Brady Dennis (SGF) 14; Gage Berube (Q) 1; Alex Testani (Q) 2; Jack Dickerson (Q) 5.
Faceoffs: Queensbury 14, South Glens Falls 12.
Notes: South Glens Falls finished the regular season 14-0 and 12-0 in league play, capturing their second straight Foothills Council title.