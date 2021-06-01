ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls wraps up undefeated Foothills Council season

South Glens Falls wrapped up an undefeated Foothills Council boys lacrosse season with an 18-1 win over Schuylerville on Tuesday.
Nate Scarincio scored four goals for the Bulldogs, who also got three goals from Jacob Ring.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 18,
SCHUYLERVILLE 1
Foothills Council
South High (10-0, 10-1);7;4;2;5 — 18
Schuylerville;0;0;0;1 — 1
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Jacob Ring 3-1, Logan Carruthers 2-3, Will Cormie 2-0, Orion DeLisle 2-2, Jayden Derush 0-1, Trey Marcil 2-0, Andrew Byrne 1-0, Josh Sanders 2-0, Nate Scarincio 4-0.
Schuylerville: Peck 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Alex Germain (SGF) 4; Erik Reynolds (SGF) 3; Garley (Sch) 11.
Notes: South Glens Falls finishes the regular season undefeated in the Foothills Council.