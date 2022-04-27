ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls, Queensbury cruise to victories

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 17,
JOHNSTOWN 4
Foothills Council
Johnstown;1;3 — 4
South Glens Falls;8;9 —17
Goals-Assists
Johnstown: Nicole Simon 2-0, Reegan Wilcox 1-0, Rus Chapin 1-0.
South Glens Falls: Lillian Willis 1-1, Rowan DeMarco 3-1, Jillian Willis 4-6, Addisyn Buckley 5-1, Lauren Durfey 1-1, Meghan Herlihy 2-0, Katie Simmons 1-0, Katie Morris 0-1, Veronicka King 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Natalie Keegan (SGF) 7; Nicole Wenkoski (J) 11.
QUEENSBURY 29, SCOTIA 2
Foothills Council
People are also reading…
Scotia;1;1 — 2
Queensbury (6-0, 7-0);17;12 — 29
Goals-Assists
Scotia: Tia Jack 1-0, Autumn Kramer 1-0.
Queensbury: Delaney Donahue 4-4, Kendal Kelsey 2-0, Meredith Montgomery 2-0, Kady Duffy 2-2, Brigid Duffy 6-4, Kaitlyn Barton 4-1, Kendra Ballard 4-2, Lilly Trowbridge 3-1, Sarah Johnson 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Lindsay Ballard (Q) 2; Laura Dickerson (Q) 2.
Ground balls: Queensbury 18.
GLENS FALLS 15, GREENWICH 10
Foothills Council
Greenwich;5;5 — 10
Glens Falls;8;7 —15
Goals-Assists
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 3-1, Haley Zanella 3-0, Maeve Kelleher 2-1, McKenna Lydecker 2-1, Emily Sciezka 0-1.
Glens Falls: Robin Gorton 1-0, Clara Avery 2-1, Maddison Clifford 0-1, Kate Crandall 0-1, Lily Mulholland 0-1, Ava Pirozzdo 6-2, Frances McTiernan 2-1, Brooke Eggleston 4-3, Cara Harrington 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Zoe Zachar (GF) 8; Ryan Skiff (Gre) 22.