 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls pulls away from Glens Falls
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls pulls away from Glens Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,
GLENS FALLS 5

Foothills Council

Glens Falls (3-5);1;1;1;2 — 5

South High (7-0, 7-1);1;3;4;3 — 11

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Hudson McTiernan 1-0, Brian Donlon 0-1, Allen Murphy 1-0, Gavin Williams 1-0, Aiden Cormley 2-0.

South Glens Falls: Phil Viger 2-0, Logan Carruthers 2-1, Jake Ring 1-2, Will Cormie 1-0, Trey Marcil 1-0, Josh Sanders 1-0, Nate Scarincio 3-0.

Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 23, Alex Germain (SGF) 7, Erik Reynolds (SGF) 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News