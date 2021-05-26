ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls pulls away from Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,
GLENS FALLS 5
Foothills Council
Glens Falls (3-5);1;1;1;2 — 5
South High (7-0, 7-1);1;3;4;3 — 11
Goals-Assists
Glens Falls: Hudson McTiernan 1-0, Brian Donlon 0-1, Allen Murphy 1-0, Gavin Williams 1-0, Aiden Cormley 2-0.
South Glens Falls: Phil Viger 2-0, Logan Carruthers 2-1, Jake Ring 1-2, Will Cormie 1-0, Trey Marcil 1-0, Josh Sanders 1-0, Nate Scarincio 3-0.
Goalies-saves: Will Center (GF) 23, Alex Germain (SGF) 7, Erik Reynolds (SGF) 5.
