ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls cruises past Amsterdam

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 20,
AMSTERDAM 1
Foothills Council, Saturday
South High (1-0) 8 7 3 2 — 20
Amsterdam (1-1) 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Logan Carruthers 3-7, Richie Anderson 1-0, Phil Viger 2-4, Jacob Ring 5-0, Andrew Byrne 0-1, Orion Delisle 2-2, Jayden Derush 3-1, Trey Marcil 1-0, Jack Walter 2-1, Joe Johnson 1-0.
Amsterdam: Welch 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Alexander Germain (SGF) 4; Erik Reynolds (SGF) 4. Amsterdam N/A.
