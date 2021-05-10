 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls cruises past Amsterdam
agate

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 20,

AMSTERDAM 1

Foothills Council, Saturday

South High (1-0) 8 7 3 2 — 20

Amsterdam (1-1) 0 0 0 1 — 1

Goals-Assists

South Glens Falls: Logan Carruthers 3-7, Richie Anderson 1-0, Phil Viger 2-4, Jacob Ring 5-0, Andrew Byrne 0-1, Orion Delisle 2-2, Jayden Derush 3-1, Trey Marcil 1-0, Jack Walter 2-1, Joe Johnson 1-0.

Amsterdam: Welch 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Alexander Germain (SGF) 4; Erik Reynolds (SGF) 4. Amsterdam N/A.

