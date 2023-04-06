Brayden Shattuck led the attack with four goals and an assist as Queensbury beat Glens Falls 16-2 in Foothills Council boys lacrosse on Thursday.

Michael Deutsch, Ryan Sokol and Ian Reynolds all had three-goal afternoons as the Spartans improved to 2-1 in Foothills play (2-2 overall). Zavry Ward, Cody Thompson and Austin Holsclaw also scored for QHS, which led 12-1 at the half. Jack Dickerson made seven saves in goal.

Jake Burns and Aidan Gormley scored for Glens Falls.

SOUTH HIGH 9, QUEENSBURY 8: Jack Walter recorded four goals and an assist and Brady Dennis made 17 saves in goal as the Bulldogs edged Queensbury in a Tuesday Foothills Council game.

Down 5-4 at halftime, South High outscored QHS 5-3 in a defensive second half. Hudson DeLisle had a goal and two assists. Addison Willis, Max Maziejka, Ashton Humphries and Dylan DiCaprio also scored goals for the Bulldogs (3-0).

Ryan Sokol and Keith Miller each scored twice for the Spartans.