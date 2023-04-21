Macey Koval scored six goals as Schuylerville defeated South Glens Falls 13-11 in Foothills Council girls lacrosse on Friday.

Anika Buff had two goals and three assists for the Black Horses and Emily Tavares added two goals. Keegan Long made eight saves in goal.

Addy Buckley (three goals, two assists), Ava Reynolds (three goals) and Lauren Dudley (two goals) led the way for South High.

QUEENSBURY 15, KINGSTON 5: Kendra Ballard recorded two goals and three assists as the Spartans won a non-leaguer against an out-of-section opponent to stay unbeaten (8-0).

Kaitlyn Barton and Kendal Kelsey scored three goals each and Meredith Montgomery had a goal and three assists. Chayse DeLisio and Brooke Longo each scored a pair of goals for Kingston.

Queensbury was up 8-1 at halftime.

GREENWICH 17, JOHNSTOWN 1: MacKenzie Dixson finished with five goals and two assists as the Witches posted another win.

Molly Abate and Lizzie Marci had four goals each. Maeve Kelleher scored twice. Ava Hamilton and Mia Manera added goals.

Cate Abate made eight saves in goal.

GREENWICH 16, EMMA WILLARD 7: A balanced attack helped Greenwich score a road victory at Emma Willard on Thursday.

Mackenzie Dixson, Molly Abate and Lizzie Marci each scored three goals for the Witches, who were up 7-2 at halftime. Mia Manera, Ava Hamilton, Julia Sgambelluri and Isabelle Miller also scored.

Cate Abate made eight saves in goal.