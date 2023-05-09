QUEENSBURY — Ollie Bolduc scored six goals Tuesday to lead Schuylerville to a 9-8 Foothills Council boys lacrosse victory over Queensbury.

The Black Horses improved to 11-1 in the league, 14-1 overall, heading into Thursday's 7 p.m. showdown for first place against unbeaten South Glens Falls at Schuylerville High School.

Queensbury had pulled into a 7-7 tie with 2:15 left, but Schuylerville scored twice in the next minute to take a two-goal lead. The Spartans scored with 13 seconds left to pull within 9-8, then won the faceoff but could not score as time ran out.

Landen Cumm scored two goals for the Horses, who also got a goal from Otto Bolduc and nine saves from Asher Harrison.

Queensbury (6-4, 7-6) got three goals and two assists from Brayden Shattuck. Ian Reynolds scored twice and Keith Miller, Ryan Sokol and Austin Holsclaw also netted goals. The Spartans got 18 saves in goal from Jack Dickerson.

HUDSON FALLS 12, TROY 1: Reid Horrigan scored four goals and Will Coon added three goals and two assists as the Tigers improved to 4-10 overall with the non-league victory.

Caleb Hastins and Noah Albrecht each added two goals for Hudson Falls, which got a goal from Gavin Suprenant and three assists from Dalton Hogan.

PJ Suprenant made 21 saves in goal for the Tigers.

HUDSON FALLS 8, ALBANY 1: Gavin Suprenant scored four goals Monday to lead Hudson Falls to a non-league victory at Albany.

Dalton Hogan and Reid Horrigan each added a goal and two assists for the Tigers. Lucas Clawson and Gage Carson also netted goals for Hudson Falls, and PJ Suprenant recorded 13 saves in goal.