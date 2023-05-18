Macey Koval recorded six goals and an assist as Schuylerville cruised to a 14-4 victory over Voorheesville in the semifinals of the Section II Girls Lacrosse Tournament on Thursday.

The second-seeded Black Horses will face No. 1 seed Cohoes on Wednesday in the championship game on their home field (5:30 p.m.).

Keegan Long made 10 saves in goal for the defending champion Horses. Star Pflieger and Amber Enright each scored twice while Anika Buff had a goal and two assists. Alayna Wian, Peyton Delisle and Emily Tavares also scored.

COHOES 7, GREENWICH 6 (OT): Quincy Hytko scored in overtime as top-seeded Cohoes survived an upset bid from the Witches. Cohoes moves on to face Schuylerville in the final.

Quincy Hytko led Cohoes with four goals. Calie D’Hall recorded three.

MacKenzie Dixson led the way for Greenwich with two goals and three assists. Molly Abate scored twice. Lizzie Marci and Julia Sgambelluri scored goals and Cate Abate made 10 saves.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 15, SCOTIA 13: Lillian Willis scored six goals Tuesday as South High won its first sectional game since 2010 with a Class C quarterfinal win over Scotia.

The fourth-seeded Bulldogs advance to play at No. 1 seed Burnt Hills in the semifinals Friday at 4:30 p.m. Third-seeded Glens Falls plays at No. 2 Queensbury in the other semifinal.

South High last won a sectional girls lacrosse game on May 17, 2010, a 14-13 double-overtime quarterfinal victory over Averill Park.

On Tuesday, Rowan DeMarco scored three goals for the Bulldogs, and Ava Reynolds and Katie Morris each added two goals. Lauren Durfey and Kate Klotz also scored for South High, which got two assists each from DeMarco, Reynolds and Addy Buckley. Buckley’s control of the draws helped the Bulldogs win, as did Natalie Keegan’s 13 saves in goal.

Scotia was led by Tia Jack and Karaline McCarthy with four goals apiece.