ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Schuylerville roll to Foothills wins

Dan Collins scored seven goals and Stephen Deutsch added six Tuesday to power Queensbury to an 18-4 Foothills Council boys lacrosse victory over Glens Falls. Ian Reynolds won 20 of 25 faceoffs for the Spartans.

QUEENSBURY 18, GLENS FALLS 4

Foothills Council

Glens Falls (2-2, 3-2) 2 0 1 1 — 4

Queensbury (3-0, 3-32) 6 5 4 3 — 18

Goals-Assists

Glens Falls: Ian Collins 2-0, Hudson McTiernan 1-0, Jack Mostiff 1-0.

Queensbury: Dan Collins 7-0, Stephen Deutsch 6-2, Michael Deutsch 2-3, Jack Conway 2-2, Aidan Bleibtrey 1-1, Ryan Sokol 0-2, Ian Reynolds 0-2.

Goalies-saves: Sullivan Pirozzolo (GF) 7; Gage Berube (Q) 8; Alex Testani (Q) 4.

Faceoffs: Queensbury 20, Glens Falls 6.

Notes: Ian Reynolds won 20 of 25 faceoffs for Queensbury.

SCHUYLERVILLE 24, HUDSON FALLS 2

Foothills Council

Goals-Assists

Schuylerville: Clements 2-2, Z. Bowen 4-1, H. Peck 4-1, Ollie Bolduc 3-0, Otto Bolduc 3-3, R. Rockhill 6-0, Solan 1-0, Abruscato 1-0, King 0-1, N. Cuffinger 2-0.

Hudson Falls: Mathew Gregiore 1-0, Reid Horrigan 1-0, Gavin Suprenant 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Logan Suprenant (HF) 25.

Scotia defeats Hudson Falls

Scotia defeats Hudson Falls

Hudson Falls, playing its first season of boys varsity lacrosse, fell to Scotia 19-6 on Thursday in Foothills Council action.

