ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Schuylerville roll to Foothills wins

Dan Collins scored seven goals and Stephen Deutsch added six Tuesday to power Queensbury to an 18-4 Foothills Council boys lacrosse victory over Glens Falls. Ian Reynolds won 20 of 25 faceoffs for the Spartans.
QUEENSBURY 18, GLENS FALLS 4
Foothills Council
Glens Falls (2-2, 3-2) 2 0 1 1 — 4
Queensbury (3-0, 3-32) 6 5 4 3 — 18
Goals-Assists
Glens Falls: Ian Collins 2-0, Hudson McTiernan 1-0, Jack Mostiff 1-0.
Queensbury: Dan Collins 7-0, Stephen Deutsch 6-2, Michael Deutsch 2-3, Jack Conway 2-2, Aidan Bleibtrey 1-1, Ryan Sokol 0-2, Ian Reynolds 0-2.
Goalies-saves: Sullivan Pirozzolo (GF) 7; Gage Berube (Q) 8; Alex Testani (Q) 4.
Faceoffs: Queensbury 20, Glens Falls 6.
Notes: Ian Reynolds won 20 of 25 faceoffs for Queensbury.
SCHUYLERVILLE 24, HUDSON FALLS 2
Foothills Council
Goals-Assists
Schuylerville: Clements 2-2, Z. Bowen 4-1, H. Peck 4-1, Ollie Bolduc 3-0, Otto Bolduc 3-3, R. Rockhill 6-0, Solan 1-0, Abruscato 1-0, King 0-1, N. Cuffinger 2-0.
Hudson Falls: Mathew Gregiore 1-0, Reid Horrigan 1-0, Gavin Suprenant 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Logan Suprenant (HF) 25.